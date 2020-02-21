Denarius Reaches Market Cap of $573,089.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Denarius has a market cap of $573,089.00 and $126.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,229,205 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

