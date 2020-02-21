Dent Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Dent has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, WazirX, Lykke Exchange and IDEX. Dent has a market cap of $17.51 million and $426,165.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Radar Relay, Allbit, Liquid, Bitbns, IDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Cobinhood, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

