Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,650.07 ($48.01).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 4,292 ($56.46) on Friday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,234 ($55.70). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,097.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,595.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

