Desire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,616.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Desire has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,970.00 and approximately $4,616.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,706.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02740410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.54 or 0.03956540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00768556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00835244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00099497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010002 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00649704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

