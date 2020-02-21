Deutsche Bank Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,231.25 ($29.35).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.62) on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,958.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,952.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion and a PE ratio of 244.19.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.