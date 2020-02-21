Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 693.17 ($9.12).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 665.80 ($8.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 628.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 578.61. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.