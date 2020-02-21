DeVault Tops 24 Hour Volume of $226.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. DeVault has a market cap of $69,550.00 and $226.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003355 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 198,188,687 coins and its circulating supply is 175,379,046 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.