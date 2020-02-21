Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.38 or 0.06498261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00069628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

