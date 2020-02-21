Digital Gold (GOLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.15 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $52.44 or 0.00539986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $186,143.00 and $10.15 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

