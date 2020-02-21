Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Roy H. Chestnutt Purchases 12,500 Shares

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Roy H. Chestnutt bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,271. The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.