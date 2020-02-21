Digitalcoin Trading 37.2% Lower This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $135,283.00 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,881,088 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

