Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $51.08

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $51.08 or 0.00526280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $215,776.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,077 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.