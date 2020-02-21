DIMCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $297,536.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $297,536.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

