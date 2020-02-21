Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average of $268.28. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

