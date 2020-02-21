Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $388.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $327.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,842,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

