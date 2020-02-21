DomRaider 1-Day Volume Tops $277.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 28% lower against the dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $534,415.00 and $277.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.