DraftCoin Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,489.00 and $14.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.