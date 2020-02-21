Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 939,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,421. The company has a market cap of $482.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

