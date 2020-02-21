DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

ETR EVD traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €59.10 ($68.72). 74,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.42 and its 200-day moving average is €53.57. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.21) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($71.57).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

