E. W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSP. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

