Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 31,754 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Newpark Resources worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,719 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

In other news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

