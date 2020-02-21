Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 33,478 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Hess by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

NYSE:HES opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

