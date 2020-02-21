Earnest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

