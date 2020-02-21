Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

CB stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

