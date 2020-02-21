Earnest Partners LLC Buys 11,316 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.45% of FB Financial worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,394,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.99.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

