Earnest Partners LLC Buys 81,899 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,899 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.13% of Varex Imaging worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1,857,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.91 million, a PE ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

