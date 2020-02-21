Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

GS stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

