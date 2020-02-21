Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515,248 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.60% of QuinStreet worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 74.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,246 shares of company stock worth $3,572,058. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $749.61 million, a PE ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

