Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of WesBanco worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WesBanco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in WesBanco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

