Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.59.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

