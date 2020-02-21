Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 31,577.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

