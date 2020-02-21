Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

