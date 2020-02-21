Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,950.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.