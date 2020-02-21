Earnest Partners LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

