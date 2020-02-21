Earnest Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1,596.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,598,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,072,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

