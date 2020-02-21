Earnest Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after acquiring an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,333,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

