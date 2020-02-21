Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of Dermira worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald acquired 40,926,025 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DERM. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

