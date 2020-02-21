Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,579 shares of company stock valued at $345,173. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

