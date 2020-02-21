Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Asante Solutions worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

