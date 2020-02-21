Earnest Partners LLC Invests $11.28 Million in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,532 shares of company stock worth $6,085,450 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.