Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 4,628 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

