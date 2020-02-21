Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 78,711 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

