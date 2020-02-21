Earnest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $96.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

