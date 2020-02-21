Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of OraSure Technologies worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,003,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,495,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 144,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4,465.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,030 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $439.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

