Earnest Partners LLC Raises Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Apergy worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apergy during the first quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Apergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Apergy during the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Apergy by 44.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

