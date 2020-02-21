Earnest Partners LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.