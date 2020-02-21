Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Corning by 640.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

