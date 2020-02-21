Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cimarex Energy worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

