Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,295,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.