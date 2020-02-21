Earnest Partners LLC Sells 200,249 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,249 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

